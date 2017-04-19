Posted on

I’m about to read Massachusetts, and I’m overwhelmed by the possibilities

I finished Maryland on my reading tour of the US — three books set in each state and written by an author from that state — and as I do every time I finish a state, as soon as I finished Maryland, I made a list of books from the next state I plan to read.

My list for Massachusetts is 14 books long. All of them look compelling. Several of them I am excited about. Many have been on my life-long To Read list. All of them meet my criteria of being set in Massachusetts and written by an author who was either born there ore lived a significant amount of time there (except The Crucible — Arthur Miller only travelled to Salem for research, he did not live there. So I guess that helps me eliminate one from my list).

I’ve read several of these. I read them long ago, though, and I kind of wanted to revisit them. With so many other options of new books to read, I don’t think I’ll be doing any re-reading, though.

I’m going to read Judith Guest’s Ordinary People while I decide. If you have any strong recommendations from this list, please let me know.

I think I’ve got the list narrowed to five, but I’m curious to hear from folks who’ve read any of these. Thank you!

 

