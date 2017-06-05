Pelicans glide
Wingtips to water
Leaving me behind.
I am happy.
The sea sighs beside me:
My footprints will wash away.
Shrimpers pull nets
Smelling of fish
Into the clouds.
Glistening arcs,
Children dive
Into white cresting waves.
I squint. The ocean
Commands my whole view.
Crash! Surf pounds at my feet.
A shrimp boat spreads nets
On sparkling water.
Our home is too far from the sea.
2 thoughts on “Haiku from the beach”
My home is too far from the sea, too !
Lovely way you position the Haiku on your page. Reminds me of waves on the sand. Yes, my home is too far from the sea too! Thank you for sharing! blessings, denise
