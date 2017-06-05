Posted on

Haiku from the beach

Scroll down to see more content

Pelicans glide
Wingtips to water
Leaving me behind.

I am happy.
The sea sighs beside me:
My footprints will wash away.

Shrimpers pull nets
Smelling of fish
Into the clouds.

Glistening arcs,
Children dive
Into white cresting waves.

I squint. The ocean
Commands my whole view.
Crash! Surf pounds at my feet.

A shrimp boat spreads nets
On sparkling water.
Our home is too far from the sea.

2 thoughts on “Haiku from the beach”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s