So You Want to be a Happiness Engineer, Huh?

I’ve written quite a bit about how much I love my job at Automattic, but never have I written about what it takes to become a Happiness Engineer. My colleague wrote an epic post about how to prepare if you’re interested in joining the team. If you’ve ever considered applying, this is a must read!
Since joining Automattic (and to the annoyance of some people, I’m sure) I tend to go on about how much I enjoy my job and the company itself. I’ve often been asked what it takes and what you need to know to get the job. Especially since I called people to join me in my last post, I thought I would put together my thoughts and some resources which I can point people to or they can hopefully find through searching online as well.
I’m going to go a bit further and not only talk about what you need to do to get the job, but what I think you need to be successful in the Happiness Engineer role at Automattic. Please note that there are a lot of points here and you don’t have to be an expert in all of them to apply, but having a good understanding…
View original post 2,613 more words