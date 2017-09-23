Andrea Badgley is a mom, wife, writer, and Happiness Engineer with Automattic. She grew up on the coast of Georgia and now lives with her husband and two children in the Appalachian mountains of Virginia. You can also follow her at Andrea Reads America, where she chronicles her literary tour of the US; Andrea Sails, where she keeps her online boating log; and Andrea's Lexicon, where she records words she thinks are cool.

