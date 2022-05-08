Posted on

Do nothing day

Today is Mother’s Day. As a mom with a supportive family, I love this day for having the luxury to do no things I don’t want to do. After a being away for nine days, and then rushing around for six to catch up at home and at work, I have looked forward to this day to do absolutely nothing.

Doing nothing is actually pretty hard. I have done things today. I ate breakfast, I shopped online for hiking pants and socks, I strolled the garden and took pictures for my gardening blog. I did one of my favorite leisure activities each month: I went for a walk and listened to the May edition of the New Yorker fiction podcast. I watched an episode of Schitt’s Creek while I ironed my lady handkerchiefs.

The difference with each of these activities today is that I’m not trying to cram them into a schedule. Instead, the day is wide open, and every decision I make is a deliberate one: do I want to do this thing right now or don’t I?

One thing I wanted to do is ride with my daughter to get bubble tea; our favorite cafe was closed, but she had Reeses pieces in her car that I ate instead, and I got to ride around with her and chat, which is what I really wanted. The boba was just an accessory. Now she’s clinking dishes in the kitchen, making a blueberry crisp for tonight’s dessert.

I sit here and write, not knowing what I’ll do next. Maybe I’ll read my book. Maybe I’ll shop for an Adirondack chair. Maybe I’ll sit and watch the birds at the feeder.

