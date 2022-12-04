I slept until 8am today and I am a new person. That’s ten hours of sleep. My mood is sunny, my outlook is fresh. The temperature will come up enough today that I can go for a run in comfortable but still invigoratingly cool weather. I’ve got my sweatshirt and sweatpants, a purring cat in my lap, a steaming cup of coffee, a comfy chair with an ottoman, and a laptop to do some Christmas shopping on. Life is good.
I pulled a writing prompt card today that asked what I’d do with the time I’d have if I didn’t have to sleep. I like sleeping. Why would I want to give it up?
5 thoughts on “Sleep is glorious”
What kind of writing prompt cards do you use?
I recently bought these Holstee reflection cards: https://www.holstee.com/products/reflection-cards-conversation-questions. They’re good for conversation starters and journaling prompts.
Thank you for the tip!
I agree, sleep is glorious. When your day is full of ‘stuff’ – doing things for others, sleep and lying in is my one true luxury.
A full night of sleep is grand!
