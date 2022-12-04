Posted on

Sleep is glorious

I slept until 8am today and I am a new person. That’s ten hours of sleep. My mood is sunny, my outlook is fresh. The temperature will come up enough today that I can go for a run in comfortable but still invigoratingly cool weather. I’ve got my sweatshirt and sweatpants, a purring cat in my lap, a steaming cup of coffee, a comfy chair with an ottoman, and a laptop to do some Christmas shopping on. Life is good.

I pulled a writing prompt card today that asked what I’d do with the time I’d have if I didn’t have to sleep. I like sleeping. Why would I want to give it up?

