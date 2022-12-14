Three hours in the morning is not enough time to do all the things I want to do before my workday begins. For the past 29 days, I’ve published a post on my blog every day; today will be the 30th. It’s satisfying to publish here, it makes me feel like I’ve done something.
The problem is that if I blog, I don’t journal. Three hours before work seems like a lot of time, but once I’ve fed the cats, done a short bodyweight workout, meditated, emptied the dishwasher, watered Christmas trees, made coffee, eaten breakfast, and cleaned my breakfast dishes, I’ve got about 30 minutes before it’s light enough to go for a run and get me home in time to shower and start work by 8. I can easily journal and take care of a few bibs and bobs for myself in that 30 minutes. Or I can blog. I can’t do both.
These past 30 days, I’ve opted to blog. I’m starting to miss my private journaling though. I pulled out one of my fountain pens yesterday to write a check, and I couldn’t get it flowing; the nib was clotted with dry ink. I pulled out a second, and a third. All had the same problem. This makes me sad.
I either need to restructure my days to fit in both blogging and journaling, or I have to pick between the two. I haven’t decided yet which direction to go.
3 thoughts on “My fountain pens have dried out”
I guess it’s time to invest in a Platinum pen, because of the slip and seal technology. That’s why I have a cheap Preppy always lying around. Had one inked for half a year and it still writes well whenever I want it to!
Whatever it is, you sound like a productive person, that’s for sure.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I can relate. It always feels like there’s not enough time to dig into writing blog posts for me. I aim to be more disciplined about it in the new year. Good for you, though, publishing a post every day for 30 days! That is discipline.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Follow your heart, you will make the right decision!
LikeLiked by 1 person