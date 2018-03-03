The roar of spring

Andrea Badgley is a mom, wife, writer, and Happiness Engineer with Automattic. She grew up on the coast of Georgia and now lives with her husband and two children in the Appalachian mountains of Virginia. You can also follow her at Andrea Reads America, where she chronicles her literary tour of the US; Andrea Sails, where she keeps her online boating log;Andrea's Lexicon, where she records words she thinks are cool; and Andrea Badgley: Happiness Engineer, where she writes about her career in leadership and customer support.

For help with your WordPress.com site, please contact support here.