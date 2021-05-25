Posted on

Work from… garden

I’m under the canopy of my dogwood tree, which is thick with green leaves. It’s cool here in the shade. Fat lavender buds sway next to me in the wind. A purple finch drinks from the bird bath, which I refreshed with clean water a few minutes ago. Birds twitter, and the warm scent of roses drifts on the breeze.

I like this office space.

My garden office.

