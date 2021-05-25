I’m under the canopy of my dogwood tree, which is thick with green leaves. It’s cool here in the shade. Fat lavender buds sway next to me in the wind. A purple finch drinks from the bird bath, which I refreshed with clean water a few minutes ago. Birds twitter, and the warm scent of roses drifts on the breeze.
I like this office space.
Shown on screen: Want to make the web a better place for more than a billion people each month? We’re hiring at Automattic if you want to check out our job listings.
One thought on “Work from… garden”
I love your outdoor office! Wow! That’s a lot of job openings!
