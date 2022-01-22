I won’t pick a favorite quote.

I just can’t with favorites. I can’t think of anything in life that I have an absolute, all the time favorite of. I don’t have a favorite book, song, movie, TV show, dessert, drink, pen, author, season. And I don’t have a favorite quote. I’ve spent too much time already today agonizing over this question. Do I pick something earnest¹? Do I pick something because it’s beautiful²? Do I pick something wise³? Irreverent⁴ ⁵? Funny⁶? Something I like because I can relate to it⁷? A quote that transports me to a place I want to be⁸?
I need to get on with my day, so here’s my quote for today’s Bloganuary prompt, What’s your favorite quote and why?
“My main skills are talking and cooking biscuits,” Augustus said. “And getting drunk on the porch.”Larry McMurtry, Lonesome Dove
This quote makes me happy. I love Gus McCrae. I read Lonesome Dove every few years to hang out with him and laugh.
¹ “It is better to be lucky. But I would rather be exact. Then when luck comes you are ready.” – Ernest Hemingway (The Old Man and the Sea)
² “the fact that sometimes you feel just a microsecond of pure happiness, in between all the burdens of survival and all” – Lucy Ellmann (Ducks, Newburyport)
³ “Miss Celie, You better hush. God might hear you. Let ‘im hear me, I say. If he ever listened to poor colored women the world would be a different place, I can tell you.” – Alice Walker (The Color Purple)
⁴ “And in our Scripture class, Owen said, “IT’S TRUE THAT THE DISCIPLES ARE STUPID – THEY NEVER UNDERSTAND WHAT JESUS MEANS, THEY’RE A BUNCH OF BUNGLERS, THEY DON’T BELIEVE IN GOD AS MUCH AS THEY WANT TO BELIEVE, AND THEY EVEN BETRAY JESUS. THE POINT IS, GOD DOESN’T LOVE US BECAUSE WE’RE SMART OR BECAUSE WE’RE GOOD. WE’RE STUPID AND WE’RE BAD AND GOD LOVES US ANYWAY – JESUS ALREADY TOLD THE DUMB-SHIT DISCIPLES WHAT WAS GOING TO HAPPEN. ‘THE SON OF MAN WILL BE DELIVERED INTO THE HANDS OF MEN, AND THEY WILL KILL HIM…’ REMEMBER? THAT WAS IN MARK, RIGHT?”
“Yes, but let’s not say ‘dumb-shit disciples’ in class, Owen,” Mr. Merrill said. – John Irving (A Prayer for Owen Meany)
⁵ “When shit brings you down, just say ‘fuck it’, and eat yourself some motherfucking candy.” – David Sedaris (Me Talk Pretty One Day)
⁶ “the fact that I dreamt about a bumble bee that was wearing goggles and riding a miniature motorcycle” – Lucy Ellmann, (Ducks, Newburyport)
⁷ “Mornings used to be his favorite, as though the world were his secret.” – Elizabeth Strout (Olive Kitteridge)
⁸ “The only cities were of ice, bergs with cores of beryl, blue gems within white gems, that some said gave off an odor of almonds.” – Annie Proulx (The Shipping News)
One thought on “I won’t pick a favorite quote.”
Soooo, other bloggers seem to be naming quotes that inspire them. If we’re talking a practical quote I know by heart and use as a mantra, that would be “Be still and know,” which I encountered in Glennon Doyle’s Untamed. It reminds me to pause and (try to) find answers inside of me instead of seeking them from elsewhere.
