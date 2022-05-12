Today is our son’s last day of high school. His car is in the shop so we’re down a car, our daughter has an AP exam and swim practice that we need to get her to, and then she wants to go to Target afterward, and he has a haircut after school. A new mint tie lies on top of the three boxes of dress shoes shipped from Zappos jumbled at the foot of the couch; he needs to try them on for prom. I’m wondering what we’re all going to wear for his graduation. Along with our kids’ end of the school year, it’s the end of the semester for my college-professor husband, so his world is super hectic as well. I had wanted to set better boundaries on my workdays to keep from overworking, especially while so much life stuff is happening, but I’m failing at that and even as I work more and harder, my work is piling up faster than I can take care of it.
The good news is that I’m getting straight As in strength training, meditation, and cardio. I’ve done all three every day this week. I think they’re helping me keep a sense of zen despite the chaos. Maybe my work boundary today will be to start early and stealthily so nobody knows I’m there and I can get a couple things done before officially saying hello, then I can leave early to go for a run and get our daughter all the places she needs to go.