Posted on

I crave

Right now I crave time. I want to have time to write and think and garden. I crave peace from the guilt I feel when I’m not working round the clock because I want so badly to sit and be alive.

I crave the ocean. I want to smell the salt air. I want to see turquoise shallows and swim in warm tropical waters. I crave the ripples on the water’s surface, and the delight of dolphins and sea turtles and ctenophores and flying fish. I crave warm (but not hot) sun. I crave the glimmer of salt crystals on the white deck of our sailboat. I crave the crinkle of salt dried on my skin. I crave the briny taste of the sea on my lips.

Closer to home I crave a quiet afternoon sitting in the garden and watching butterflies and hummingbirds. I crave inspiration to write. I crave that feeling I get, that satisfaction, of writing something well.

But mostly I crave the time and the freedom for all of these things before my life runs out and I can no longer enjoy them.

I’ve started using the Prompts app to write every day. This came from yesterdays “I crave” prompt.

One thought on “I crave”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s