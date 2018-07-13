Right now I crave time. I want to have time to write and think and garden. I crave peace from the guilt I feel when I’m not working round the clock because I want so badly to sit and be alive.
I crave the ocean. I want to smell the salt air. I want to see turquoise shallows and swim in warm tropical waters. I crave the ripples on the water’s surface, and the delight of dolphins and sea turtles and ctenophores and flying fish. I crave warm (but not hot) sun. I crave the glimmer of salt crystals on the white deck of our sailboat. I crave the crinkle of salt dried on my skin. I crave the briny taste of the sea on my lips.
Closer to home I crave a quiet afternoon sitting in the garden and watching butterflies and hummingbirds. I crave inspiration to write. I crave that feeling I get, that satisfaction, of writing something well.
But mostly I crave the time and the freedom for all of these things before my life runs out and I can no longer enjoy them.
I’ve started using the Prompts app to write every day. This came from yesterdays “I crave” prompt.
One thought on “I crave”
write about the butterflies and hummingbirds! instead of writing about what you cant do
LikeLike