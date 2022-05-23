I stepped onto the back porch with my coffee this morning to enjoy the cool air. The past two days, the sun blazed hot, and the muted gray morning was a welcome reprieve from the heat.
As it usually does, looking out over the garden led to walking down the stairs to be in the garden. We’re in the time of year now where everything green is bursting forth. Early summer flowers are starting to bloom, bunnies nibble on tender shoots, ornamental grasses are coming in, slender and graceful, and even though it’s not even June yet, I saw my first caterpillar of the season this morning. Things are starting to get good in the garden.
One thought on “Morning walk through the garden”
Lovely!
LikeLike