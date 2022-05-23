Posted on

Morning walk through the garden

I stepped onto the back porch with my coffee this morning to enjoy the cool air. The past two days, the sun blazed hot, and the muted gray morning was a welcome reprieve from the heat.

As it usually does, looking out over the garden led to walking down the stairs to be in the garden. We’re in the time of year now where everything green is bursting forth. Early summer flowers are starting to bloom, bunnies nibble on tender shoots, ornamental grasses are coming in, slender and graceful, and even though it’s not even June yet, I saw my first caterpillar of the season this morning. Things are starting to get good in the garden.

Hello bunny!
Blue fescue grass in bloom
First caterpillar of the season: swallowtail caterpillar on rue
Blue fescue in bloom
Milkweed 1 returning
Milkweed 2 returning
Milkweed 3 returning
I’ve been waiting for the swamp milkweeds to re-emerge; only 3 of 5 came back
Scabiosa flower
Jethro Tull coreopsis flower
Yarrow and salvias in bloom

