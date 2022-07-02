Posted on

College orientation

I took our son to the University of Virginia in Charlottesville for orientation Thursday and Friday, and I wanted to go back to school again just so I could hang out there and be a student among the greenery and bricks and columns and trees. Campus is beautiful. I love it there. I hope he will too.

Hydrangeas and random column capitals around grounds
A literary society 😍

The Rotunda is the heart of the University of Virginia campus, and I can’t get enough of it.

I love my new wide angle lens.
Courtyard next to the Rotunda
I can’t remember all the architectural terms, but I adore the details. I know the columns are Corinthian, and then something about teeth for the little blocks under the eaves…
Rotunda pool
The Rotunda in morning light
I wandered around town and found a cute place for coffee
Incoming first-years getting oriented on the lawn

I didn’t cry too much while we were there; tears welled up a few times, and my heart swelled with excitement and pride, but no full on waterworks. I’m not expecting the same for move-in day.

