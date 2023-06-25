June in the garden

Last week was rain, rain, every day. On Friday, the skies didn’t clear, but the rain did stop, and I was able to sneak in a mow before the rain began again. Saturday, it finally cleared. I spent the morning pulling weeds and clearing the jungle of rhubarb that grew between our wild, gangly forsythia and our neighbor’s fence. Then I got out my camera and snapped some shots. My new passionflower is blooming, and coneflowers are beginning to open up. The milkweed I planted from seed two years ago is brilliant orange and thriving. We’ve got bees galore right now. No caterpillars yet.