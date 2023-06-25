Posted on

June in the garden

Last week was rain, rain, every day. On Friday, the skies didn’t clear, but the rain did stop, and I was able to sneak in a mow before the rain began again. Saturday, it finally cleared. I spent the morning pulling weeds and clearing the jungle of rhubarb that grew between our wild, gangly forsythia and our neighbor’s fence. Then I got out my camera and snapped some shots. My new passionflower is blooming, and coneflowers are beginning to open up. The milkweed I planted from seed two years ago is brilliant orange and thriving. We’ve got bees galore right now. No caterpillars yet.

Passionflower.
Lavender.
Agastache.
Milkweed and bee.
Bee carrying pollen.
Alium bud.
Alium about to bloom.
Bee on lavender.
Hydrangea leaf.
Blanketflower.
Moonbeam coreopsis
Birdbath with cosmos, coreopsis, and salvia; waiting for the liatris to bloom.
Milkweed ready for caterpillars.

