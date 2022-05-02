Posted on

A week in Cannes

Scroll down to see more content

For nearly two years, I’ve worked with teammates I’ve never shared space with in real life. We’ve “met” through video calls, and we know each other well via our constant text chatter at work, through longer-form internal blog posts, and most importantly, through an ongoing banter of GIFs, memes, and emoji reactions in our team Slack channel.

We are 11 teammates across seven countries, six time zones, and three continents. Last week, we finally got to meet in real life. On the first day, when we each gave a 3-4 minute flash talk on a topic of our choosing, I laughed until my face hurt. We drank wine, we ate cheese, we walked for croissants, baguettes, French meals, and fresh oysters. We worked on a terrace overlooking the Mediterranean Sea. We talked together, strategized together, listened to music together, made coffee and lunch and dinner together. We shopped at the Cannes market for a team-made dinner on our last night together. A cyclist took our photo on the Cannes film festival red carpet. We bonded.

I am so grateful for my team and for Automattic.

Our home and work base for the week
Roses at the Cannes market
Our lunchtime view at the villa
Garden across from our villa
Beach at Cannes
From the top terrace where we worked every day
The market florist stripping leaves and thorns before wrapping flowers
Hilltop view of Cannes
Our neighbors
We did not go hungry.

2 thoughts on “A week in Cannes”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s